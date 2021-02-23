Hosny was a spokesman for the 2018 presidential campaign of Sami Annan, who served as chief of staff for former president Hosni Mubarak. Hosny was arrested in September 2019 following small but rare anti-government protests. Hundreds were arrested at the time, but many were released.
Hosny is required to stay at home as part of his conditional release, Ali said.
Egyptian authorities have in recent years launched a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent, jailing thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also several well-known secular activists.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.