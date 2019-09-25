Demonstrations have been almost completely silenced in recent years under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
The lawyers, Nour Farahat and Khaled el-Masry, say the three detained activists are Hazem Hosny, Hassan Nafaa and Khaled Dawood.
The lawyers said Dawood was arrested Wednesday. He’s an opposition leader and former head of the liberal al-Dustour party.
Hosny and Nafaa are both political science professors at Cairo University, and were arrested Tuesday.
El-Masry says security forces have detained over 1,200 people in the last week.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.