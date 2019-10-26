Soldiers removed chairs and tents set up in the middle of the intersection that links Beirut to the presidential palace, the mountain, the east and suburbs of Beirut. The protesters didn’t resist.

The removal also comes after the military warned that blocking roads is in violation of the law. Other roadblocks have continued.

The protests have paralyzed the country, which already faces a deepening economic crisis. The unprecedented nationwide rallies united the Lebanese against long-serving politicians, accused of corruption and mismanagement.

