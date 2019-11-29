Friday’s meeting is being attended by the ministers of economy and finance as well as Central Bank administrators and the head of the banking association.

Lebanon is one of the world’s highest indebted countries and the country’s banking sector has imposed unprecedented capital control amid a widespread shortage of dollars.

The price of the dollar dropped 40 percent on the black market after it was stable at 1,507 pounds to the dollar since 1997.

