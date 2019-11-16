Banks reopened Nov. 1 after a two-week closure amid the protests but depositors have rushed to withdraw their money while the country’s various lenders imposed varying capital controls.

In some banks, customers insulted employees after they were told they cannot withdraw as much money as they want.

The banks closed again on Nov. 9, and employees have been on strike since then.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD