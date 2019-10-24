He says freedom of transportation must be respected, urging demonstrators to remove roadblocks.

The comments were his first since protests over corruption and mismanagement erupted around the country a week ago.

Aoun said that the protesters’ ”call will not go unanswered,” adding he’s ready for constructive dialogue.

The protesters are taking aim at the country’s leadership, calling for the government and the president to resign.

