Demonstrators — calling for action against corruption and solutions to the economic crisis — have demanded Hariri’s resignation, but his supporters worry that his withdrawal from government will give power to his opponents, which include President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, and to the Hezbollah group, a powerful militia that is part of the Lebanese government.

Hariri was only one of several politicians whose resignation the protesters have demanded. Others include Aoun and Bassil, who has become a central figure in the calls to end the rule of the same political class for decades.

For nearly two weeks, makeshift checkpoints have stopped traffic on highways in Beirut and around the country. Protesters have set up tents and occupied streets and squares and highways all over Lebanon. Banks and schools have been closed for more than 10 days.

Asser Khattab contributed reporting.

