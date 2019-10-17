The protesters chanted: “Revolution.”

State-run National News Agency said the bodyguard of an official opened fire at protesters as they tried to block the road where the convoy was passing in central Beirut Thursday.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The government is discussing the 2020 budget and new taxes have been proposed, including on tobacco, gasoline and some social media.

Protesters also closed roads in other parts of Lebanon.

