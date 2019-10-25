Protesters briefly closed the highway linking the southern city of Sidon to Beirut, burning tires and blocking traffic. The army later removed the tires and reopened the road.

Protesters set up tents on the main highway linking eastern and western Beirut, allowing through only ambulances and army vehicles.

Despite government promises of reforms, the leaderless protesters have dug in, saying the country’s incumbent officials are corrupt and must go.

The unprecedented mass protests come amid a deepening economic crisis in Lebanon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD