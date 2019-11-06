In their third week, protesters have adopted a new tactic of surrounding state institutions to disrupt their work. They accuse officials of dragging their feet on forming a new government after Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on Oct. 29 in response to mass protests.

The protesters agreed on Tuesday to shift the focus of the protests and open main roads to ease up traffic and allow people to get back to work.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD