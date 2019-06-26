In this Thursday, June 20, 2019 photo, Mohammed Awwad, 27, a Lebanese Muslim who was prevented from renting an apartment in the Christian village of Hadat, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon. The town’s Muslim ban, imposed years ago, has recently sparked a national outcry. The case reflects Lebanon’s rapidly changing demographic make-up against the backdrop of deep-rooted sectarian divisions that once erupted into a 15-year civil war. (Bilal Hussein/Associated Press)

BEIRUT — The case of Hadat, a once-Christian Lebanese town that bars Muslims from buying or renting property, has sparked a national outcry.

It reflects the country’s rapidly changing demographic make-up against the backdrop of deep-rooted sectarian divisions that once erupted into a 15-year civil war that left more than 100,000 people dead.

Lebanese Christian communities feel under siege as Muslims, who tend to have higher birth rates, leave overcrowded areas for once predominantly Christian neighborhoods.

Mohammed Awwad and his fiancee, both Muslims, recently found an affordable apartment for rent online in Hadat, southeast of Beirut, but were stunned when they found that Muslims are not allowed to settle in the town.

Hadat is the only area where such a ban is publicly announced. Elsewhere, it’s imposed in more discreet ways.

