Several protesters were detained by troops. One protester, an older man, fainted and was rushed away in an ambulance.

Anti-government protesters have been holding demonstrations since Oct. 17, demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.

The protesters have paralyzed the country by closing roads inside cities as well as major highways in Lebanon.

