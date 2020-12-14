El-Khatib was detained in June with her brother, who was later released. According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.
El-Khatib had been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its strong ally, President Michel Aoun. Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.
