The delivery was calibrated to ensure no drop came into contact with government entities or employees, thereby averting U.S. sanctions against Lebanon that might be triggered if the government were involved in the import of Iranian oil. The fuel was shipped by an Iranian tanker to the Syrian port of Baniyas, which is already under U.S. sanctions, then loaded onto trucks belonging to a Hezbollah-owned company, al-Amana, which is also under sanctions. It was then driven across smuggling routes into Lebanon, avoiding formal customs posts.