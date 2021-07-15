In his resignation speech, Hariri cited disagreements with President Michel Aoun over forming a cabinet and alluded to a lack of trust between the two. “I suggested more time,” Hariri said in a statement, “but the president saw that there is no room for agreement, so I submitted my resignation from forming a government, and may Allah help the country.”
Lebanon is mired in an economic crisis, which has seen the value of the Lebanese pound plunge to a tenth of the official exchange rate against the dollar. On Thursday morning, the pound was trading at unofficial rates of around 19,700 to the dollar and climbed beyond 22,000 to the dollar immediately following Hariri’s announcement.
For months, Hariri has been complaining that political gridlock is preventing him from naming cabinet members and has specifically blamed Aoun for demanding that ministerial posts be filled with people of his own choice.
Hariri previously resigned as prime minister in October 2019 after hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets to vent their anger over the deteriorating economic situation.
Daily life has only worsened since then. Gasoline lines extend for hours as fuel prices soar. Prices of food and other necessities creep up daily. People have been demanding a government be formed to take over from the caretaker government that has been in place since October.
Nader Durgham in Beirut and Suzan Haidamous in Washington contributed to this report.