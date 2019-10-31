Banks, schools and many businesses have been shuttered since mass protests erupted on Oct. 17. The protests were ignited by a proposed tax on the WhatsApp messenger service but rapidly escalated into calls for the resignation of the government and sweeping political change.
Banks are set to reopen Friday, amid concerns the severe fiscal crisis that preceded the protests could worsen.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD