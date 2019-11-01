A banker told The Associated Press “there are no restrictions” on those who want to withdraw money. The banker spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Lebanese have been protesting since Oct. 17, demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement.

The protests have worsened the crisis as the exchange rate reached 1,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar at exchange shops. The official rate has been pegged to the dollar at 1,507 since 1997.

