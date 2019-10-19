Largescale protests that have targeted the country’s entire political class have brought Lebanon to a standstill since Thursday.

Nasrallah warned the protesters against being pulled into political rivalries, saying that would derail their message. He said politicians who shirk responsibility, by quitting the Cabinet while the economy crumbles, should be brought to trial.

Lebanon’s prime minister gave his partners in government a 72-hour ultimatum to come up with convincing solutions amid the pressures.

