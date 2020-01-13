Labor Party chairman Amir Peretz will lead the joint list, followed by Orly Levy-Abekasis and then Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz.
Levy-Abekasis, who heads the more centrist Gesher faction, said on Monday that it was merely a “technical union” dictated by reality to save precious votes. The union helps bolster Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz’s chances of unseating Netanyahu.
The March election will the third in a space of a year, after the previous two rounds produced inconclusive results. Various right-wing parties are also working to unite before Wednesday’s deadline for submitting the final lists of candidates for parliament.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.