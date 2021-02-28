The Libyan media authority a statement the two journalists working for the al-Ghad al-Arabi television network were detained because they had not obtained the proper work permit required for journalists in Libya.
The authority did not identify the video journalist whose detention was not mentioned before.
The two were released Sunday after authorities concluded their investigation, the media authority said. It did not say which of Libya’s many, often competing, security agencies detained them.
Dbeibah, the prime minister-designate, also tweeted their release, saying he was relieved. He posted a photo showing him shaking hands with al- Warfali.
The Libyan capital is controlled by an array of armed groups and militias, loosely allied with a U.N.-supported government. Those militias have proved difficult for the Tripoli government to control in the past.
Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppledMoammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The county has since been split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.