Ahmed al-Mosmari, an LNA spokesman, said late Saturday that all flights over Tripoli and nearby towns are “prohibited without prior coordination.”
Oil-rich Libya is split between rival governments. A U.N.-supported but weak administration holds the capital, Tripoli. The LNA is allied with the government based in the country’s east.
The LNA has been trying to capture Tripoli since April.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD