The Tripoli-based government blamed the airstrike on Hifter’s forces. The health ministry said the airstrike took place Monday in Tripoli’s Firnaj district, a few kilometers (miles) from the city center.

Fighting has stalled in recent weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli’s southern reaches. The fighting has killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people.

There was no immediate comment from Hifter’s forces on the airstrike.

