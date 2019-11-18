The Tripoli-based health ministry says the airstrike took place Monday in the capital’s Wadi el-Rabie neighborhood, just in the south of the city center.

Malek Merset, a spokesman with the ministry, says the airstrike also wounded at least 15 foreign workers.

Fighting has stalled in recent weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli’s southern reaches.

The fighting has killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people.

