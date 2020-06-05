Mohammed Gnounou, a military spokesman for the Tripoli government, said in a statement that its fighters entered the city from four directions and gave Hifter’s forces a “lesson they will not forget.” Hifter’s military office did not respond to a request for comment.

As of Friday afternoon, pro-government forces were reported to be pushing eastward to other Hifter-controlled areas.

The swift capture of Tarhuna came a day after the 76-year-old eastern strongman’s forces retreated from their last positions in Tripoli. Hifter launched an offensive on the capital 15 months ago in an attempt to oust the U.N.-installed government and install himself as Libya’s ruler.

Hifter’s demise in western Libya throws his future into uncertainty, but it appears unlikely to stop a violent contest over lucrative oil and gas resources, territory, ideology and geographical dominance in one of the world’s most strategic regions. He still controls Libya’s east and south, as well as many of the oil fields. The next chapter, analysts say, will hinge on the panoply of foreign powers — particularly Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt — backing Hifter or the Tripoli government for their own interests and fueling the Middle East’s biggest proxy war.

“The fall of Tarhuna spells the end of Hifter’s offensive on Tripoli,” said Wolfram Lacher, a Libya expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. “He now no longer has a realistic chance to seize power.”

“This will have major ripple effects on his alliance, which was based on the idea that he would sweep to power,” added Lacher. “Now that his forces have been routed, many in his alliance will reconsider their loyalties.”

A year ago, few observers would have predicted such a stunning military reversal.

Hifter, a dual U.S.-Libyan citizen and former CIA asset who lived for years in Northern Virginia, received heavy weaponry and other military support from the UAE, Egypt and other regional powers in violation of a U.N. arms embargo. Russia printed billions in Libyan dinars to finance his war, pay his fighters’ salaries and bribe local tribes to support him, according to diplomats and analysts. France and other European powers elevated his stature diplomatically and politically inside and outside Libya.

