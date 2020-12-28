Hathloul, 31, is perhaps best known for campaigning for the right of Saudi women to drive. She has been in custody since May 2018 and was arrested as part of a government roundup of prominent women’s rights advocates, some of whom were branded as “traitors” in government-friendly news outlets and initially accused of aiding the kingdom’s foreign enemies.

Weeks after the arrest, the Saudi government granted women the right to drive. Prosecutors have yet to make public any evidence that Loujain or the other activists colluded with a foreign state.

The sentence was significantly lighter than the 20-year term prosecutors had originally sought. The court on Monday reduced Hathloul’s term by 34 months, or the length of time she had already served, according to Sabq, a Saudi news outlet. It said Hathloul has 30 days to appeal her sentence.

The report did not say when she should be released. In a Twitter posting, a Saudi prisoners’ rights group said Hathloul could be freed in three months.

Hathloul’s family did not immediately comment on the verdict.

The detention of the feminists was widely interpreted as a warning from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, that political activism was strictly forbidden. Saudi Arabia, an absolute monarchy, has grown more authoritarian under Mohammed, who has introduced some social reforms while also arresting royal rivals, prominent business executives and dissidents.

“Saudi Arabia convicting prominent human rights activist between Christmas and New Year’s shows they are trying to minimize attention because they are embarrassed over their treatment of Loujain, and they should be,” said Adam Coogle, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa division at Human Rights Watch.

“The case against Loujain, based solely on her human rights activism, is a travesty of justice and reveals the depths to which they will go to root out independent voices,” he said in a text message.



Hathloul’s family said that early in her detention, she was transferred to a secret prison and subjected to torture, including beatings, sexual harassment and electric shocks. Saud al-Qahtani, a senior adviser to the crown prince, supervised the abuse, her family said. Saudi officials have denied that they torture prisoners.

Adel al-Jubeir, the kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs, told the BBC in November that the prosecution of Hathloul “has nothing to do with advocacy or human rights. This has to do with national security.”

During a long legal odyssey, Hathloul was first tried in a criminal court before her case was transferred last month to a special court that hears terrorism cases. A lengthy indictment against her contained a litany of accusations that shared a common theme: Hathloul had spoken out.

She spoke with filmmakers for a documentary, the indictment said. She spoke with diplomats at her father’s house about conditions in prison, from a previous arrest. She contacted “around 15-20 foreign journalists” and talked to them about the “situation of women in the kingdom.” She talked to exiled Saudi human rights activists and her fellow Saudi feminists.