CAIRO — Lufthansa has resumed flying to Cairo following a one-day suspension due to safety concerns.

The German airline’s website shows LH582 took off from Frankfurt after a two-hour delay and arrived in Egypt’s capital Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, British Airways announced the suspension of its flights to and from Cairo for seven days.

British Airways attributed its cancellations to what it called its constant review of security arrangements at all airports, calling them “a precaution to allow for further assessment.” Lufthansa said it was suspending its flights as a precaution, mentioning “safety” but not “security” as its concern.

The U.S. warned citizens Friday about traveling to Egypt saying terrorist groups including ISIS committed multiple deadly attacks.

British authorities also warned against traveling to parts of Egypt due to terrorist attacks.

