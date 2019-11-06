The U.S. Geological Survery put the quake’s magnitude at 5.3. Iranian state TV described the quake as a magnitude 5.4 but offered no reports of injuries or damage.
A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage.
Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
