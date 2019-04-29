In this grab taken from video on Friday, April 19, 2019. provided by Turkey’s state-run news agency, two alleged intelligence officers from the United Arab Emirates, walk in Istanbul. (AP/AP)

A man accused by Turkish authorities of spying for the United Arab Emirates has been found dead inside his prison cell, according to a statement released on Monday by the Istanbul public prosecutor that suggested the suspect had committed suicide.

The man, whom prosecutors identified as Zaki Hasan, was one of two men arrested earlier this month and charged with committing espionage on behalf of the UAE, a Persian Gulf state that Turkey views as a hostile, regional rival. Authorities said they were also investigating whether the men were connected to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year.

Prosecutors have not disclosed the identity of the second man, the nationality of either suspect or released any details about their activities while in Turkey.

The prosecutor’s statement said that Hasan died on Sunday in Silivri Prison, outside of Istanbul. He was seen alive at 8:16 a.m., during a morning attendance check, the statement said. At 10:22 a.m., when food was served, a guard found Hasan “hanging on the door of the bathroom of his single-person cell,” the statement said, adding that an autopsy had been conducted.

The murky allegations of state spying and the suspect’s death come as Turkey and the UAE are entangled in a years-long, bitter dispute that has divided and unsettled the states of the Middle East. A fight for influence around the region pits a bloc led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia against Turkey and Qatar, and involves proxy militias, Internet hackers, lobbyists in Western capitals and spies.

Turkish media outlets said that the two alleged spies were suspected of trying to collect information on Palestinian factions in Turkey, as well as on the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood.

The men’s connection, if any, to the Khashoggi killing was unclear. The journalist, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed by Saudi agents in Istanbul on Oct. 2, according to Saudi and Turkish prosecutors. Saudi officials have portrayed the killing as a botched abduction attempt. Turkey says the killing was premeditated and ordered by the highest levels of the Saudi leadership.

The Saudi-owned al-Arabiya news channel on Monday broadcast an interview with a man who said he was Hasan’s son. The son, Youssef Zaki, said the family had had been surprised by what he called the “false accusations” against his father and called for an international investigation into his death. His father, who was Palestinian, had been in Turkey trying to earn a living, “like any Palestinian citizen, like any Arab citizen,” Zaki said.

