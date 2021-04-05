The report said the assailant, who was not identified, had a criminal record and had previously served time in prison without elaborating.
Gun violence is rare in Iran, where citizens are only allowed to own hunting rifles.
In 2017, a prisoner on leave gunned down five people and injured four others in a rampage in the central Iranian city of Arak. In 2016 a man killed 10 relatives in a remote rural area in the country’s south.
