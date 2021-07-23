Next door in Syria, fuel shortages afflict most of the country. Some Syrians note that power cuts seem less frequent in the capital, Damascus, and its surroundings, as well in coastal areas heavily populated by President Bashar al-Assad’s supporters, while the rest of the country suffers. In areas north of Damascus, residents have complained online for months that cuts have reached 20 hours a day. In Aleppo, the pro-government newspaper al-Watan reported, cuts sometimes last for eight hours at a time, with 1½ hours of electricity in between.