CAIRO — Security officials say Islamic militants have kidnapped a Christian man traveling in a communal taxi in the turbulent north of Egypt’s Sinai peninsula.

They did not identify the man, but said police pursued the kidnappers after the incident, killing one of them and wounding two others in a firefight, but could not free the hostage.

Two policemen were also wounded in the firefight, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Militants led by the Islamic State group have been fighting security forces in Sinai for years. Since 2016, they have killed more than 100 Christians in attacks targeting churches and buses carrying pilgrims to remote monasteries.

Scores of Christian families have fled Sinai following attacks by militants.

