The Gaza Strip has been relatively calm as part of an informal truce between its Hamas rulers and Israel, but tension has simmered this week after President Trump unrolled his plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Palestinians promptly rejected the U.S. plan, which they saw as heavily favoring Israel and demonstrates the Trump administration’s reversal on the long-standing policy of creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel.
