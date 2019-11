BEIRUT — Red Cross and Red Crescent officials say an Albanian boy who was taken to Syria by his mother when she joined the Islamic State group has been freed from a crowded detention camp.

The story of 11-year-old Alvin has captivated public attention in Italy after a TV news show reported on his father’s agonized efforts to bring him home. The boy found himself with no family in the al-Hol camp run by Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, after his mother and siblings died amid fighting.