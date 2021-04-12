In comments quoted by Iran’s state IRNA news agency Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif blamed the attack on Israel, saying “the Zionists want to take revenge on the Iranian people for their success in lifting the oppressive sanctions, but we will not allow it and we will take revenge on the Zionists themselves.”

On Sunday, KAN, an Israeli public broadcaster, citing unnamed Israeli and American intelligence sources, reported that Israel was behind the cyber attack on Natanz and that the “Mossad was involved.” The sources said the damage to centrifuges at the site as a result of the attack was “significant” and would delay Iranian efforts to enrich uranium. The assertions could not be immediately confirmed, but Iranian officials did admit centrifuges were damaged.

In a press briefing Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, called the attack on Natanz “a bold act of nuclear terrorism on Iranian soil” and among the “crimes against humanity which the Israeli regime has been doing for many years now.”

There were no casualties or nuclear contamination as a result of the attack, but it could have “resulted in a catastrophic situation,” he said.

He added that some of the older generation centrifuges were damaged but they would be replaced by newer ones.

On Saturday, the day before the blackout and Iran’s national day for nuclear technology, new more modern centrifuges were tested at the Natanz facility with capacity to refine uranium at a much faster rate.

A senior Biden administration official said “we have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes.”

The alleged attack on Natanz came less than a week after the United States and Iran attended talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and imposed hundreds of new sanctions on Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign.

Iran insisted it was still committed to the agreement but said it would progressively abandon some elements of the deal, and has increased both the quantity and quality of its enriched uranium, from the 3.67 percent enrichment stipulated in the nuclear deal to 20 percent. The delicate negotiations in Vienna, brokered by European powers, are attempting to find a formula that would lift U.S. sanctions while bringing Iran back into compliance with the terms of the agreement.

The escalation of a shadow war between Israel and Iran, including increasingly publicized maritime attacks, could threaten what both Washington and Tehran have said is modest progress in the negotiations. Israel is staunchly opposed to the nuclear accord.

An explosion last week that damaged an Iranian ship in the Red Sea occurred just hours before Iran and the United States launched the Vienna talks. In July there was also a mysterious explosion at the Natanz facility which the Iranians also described as sabotage.