JERUSALEM — An Israeli Cabinet minister and ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is questioning a key component of the Trump administration’s new Mideast peace plan.

Tzachi Hanegbi, minister for regional cooperation, said Sunday that the U.S. proposal for a land link between the West Bank and Gaza Strip is “irrelevant” as long as the Hamas militant group controls Gaza.

The $50 billion economic plan, unveiled Saturday, calls for a travel corridor between the two Palestinian areas through Israel.

“It will be relevant when Gaza will stop being a pro-Iranian terror kingdom, meaning it’s irrelevant today and in the foreseeable future,” Hanegbi told Israel’s Kan Radio.

The U.S. is holding a two-day conference in Bahrain this week. The Palestinians have rejected the plan, while Israel will have no official representation.

