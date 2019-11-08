The move appears aimed at shoring up opposition to attempts by Netanyahu’s chief rival, Benny Gantz, to form Israel’s next government.

Gantz is in the process of trying to cobble majority coalition after inconclusive elections in September and after Netanyahu had the first go but failed to put together a government.

Bennett has in the past called for tougher military action against Gaza militants. Until now, Netanyahu has also held the post of defense minister.

