Immediately after a Sunday evening confidence vote in the Knesset confirmed the new coalition government, demonstrations for and against Netanyahu erupted on the streets, across social media and in family and community WhatsApp groups. The outpourings highlighted the sharp divide between those who have long seen Netanyahu as “crime minister” — borderline dictator, embroiled in corruption charges, willing to take the country down with him — and those who see him as “King Bibi,” the blameless victim of what he calls leftist “witch hunts.”