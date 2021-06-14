On Sunday, Tel Aviv, Israel’s liberal hub, burst into celebration. Thousands of Israelis flooded Rabin Square, waving blue and white Israeli flags and dancing to Beatles ballads and Israeli pop songs while being sprayed with foam machines. “We are rid of Haman!” Israeli singer Achinoam Nini exclaimed from the stage, referring to the villain from the biblical story of Purim. The cheers exalting the end of the Netanyahu era echoed across town, as Israelis stripped down and splashed in the water of public fountains at Dizengoff Square and the Habima theater.
Netanyahu supporters, on the other hand, attended somber protests near the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, where demonstrators hoisted Israeli flags featuring Netanyahu’s face. They decried the new governing coalition as “dangerous” and “left-wing,” and they chanted for the return of Netanyahu to power.
The unity government — which calls for right-wing former defense minister Naftali Bennett to serve as prime minister for two years before handing over the job to centrist Yair Lapid — is composed of eight ideologically disparate parties from the left, center and right, including, for the first time in Israel’s history, a party from the country’s Arab-Islamist community.
United by the mission of dislodging Netanyahu from power, the coalition also includes the left-wing Meretz party, led by Nitzan Horowitz. It had been relegated for years to the fringes of the opposition, as its main rallying cry — the two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — was seen as increasingly irrelevant.
Of the 27 ministers, nine are women, including Labor Party leader and vocal feminist Merav Michaeli. Their roles represent a sharp contrast with Netanyahu’s previous cabinets, which were deeply influenced by ultra-Orthodox parties thatopposed the participation of women in government.
On Monday, members of the new government broadcast their own, novel brand of getting down to business: very little controversy. Defense Minister Benny Gantz called for a state inquiry into the late April stampede at Mount Meron, where 45 people were killed at a religious event and whose official probe was thwarted by ultra-Orthodox politicians. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz of Meretz has announced plans to remove restrictions for blood donations from gay men, in a reversal of an AIDS-era policy that many in the LGBTQ community see as discriminatory.
Following chilly diplomatic relations between President Biden and Netanyahu, Biden extended “warm congratulations” to Bennett in a phone call Sunday night and expressed his “firm intent to deepen cooperation between the United States and Israel on the many challenges and opportunities facing the region,” according to the White House. Secretary of State Antony Blinken invited Lapid, the new foreign minister, to Washington.
“The outgoing government took a terrible gamble, reckless and dangerous, to focus exclusively on the Republican Party and abandon Israel’s bipartisan standing,” said Lapid, who added that he would work to repair Israel’s ties with Washington and with the global Jewish community.
Netanyahu, for his part, has repeated promises to topple the new government.
“The fraudulent government will fall quickly,” Netanyahu said Monday. “Three things unite it: hatred, exclusion and domination. With such hatred it is impossible to hold a government for long.”
His allies, including far-right religious nationalists and ultra-Orthodox parties, are also pledging a comeback.
Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, a member of the chief rabbinate council that has enjoyed elevated status during Netanyahu’s tenure, led a prayer alongside other influential rabbis at the Western Wall on Sunday. They prayed for the failure of a government that they said “wants to erase the Jewish identity in the state of Israel”… and “harm the holiness” of Jewish laws and customs.
The last time Netanyahu was unseated, in 1999, he raised a glass to then-Labor Party leader Ehud Barak, who had defeated him at the polls. But even in 1999, Barak later tweeted, it took Netanyahu and his family six weeks to evacuate prime minister’s residence.
On Monday, Netanyahu refused to schedule the customary handover-of-power ceremony for Bennett, instead opting for a half-hour meeting.