Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement at the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) in Jerusalem, ahead of U.N. Security Council discussion of Hezbollah's tunnels into Israel, on Dec. 19, 2018. (Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the international community to hold Iran, Hezbollah and Lebanon accountable for violations of Israeli sovereignty, following the discovery this week of a fourth tunnel snaking from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Israel’s military launched what it calls “Operation Northern Shield” on Dec. 4 to locate and destroy a suspected network of cross-border tunnels at its northern frontier. Over the past few weeks, it has periodically announced the discovery of additional tunnels.

Netanyahu, speaking in a rare briefing with international reporters, said the existence of the tunnels has been independently verified by the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL. He said the tunnels violate U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The resolution, which Lebanon says Israel also routinely breaches by violating its airspace, dates to the end of the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, a militant Lebanese Shiite group allied with Iran.

At the request of Israel and the United States, the Security Council is scheduled to convene later Wednesday to discuss the tunnels and their implications for an already tense region.

“Their goal has been to penetrate our territory, to kidnap our people, including civilians, murder civilians and conquer the northern piece of the Galilee,” Netanyahu said in the briefing. “This is not merely an act of aggression; it’s an act of war.”

[Fix or nix the Iran nuclear deal, Netanyahu demands ahead of Trump meeting]

“It is important to understand what Hezbollah is doing here. It is committing a double war crime. It’s targeting Israeli civilians, while hiding behind Lebanese civilians,” he said.

Netanyahu said Hezbollah was motivated and backed by Iran, which was using money “from the flawed Iranian deal.”

The Israeli prime minister has spoken out strongly against the 2015 nuclear deal signed with Iran by the Obama administration and five other world powers.

At the U.N. meeting Wednesday, Israel plans to call on all Security Council members to condemn Hezbollah and designate it a terrorist organization. It will also press for heightened sanctions against the militant group and demand that Lebanon stop allowing its territory to be used to carry out attacks against Israel.

Israel launched its northern operation after mounting reports and suspicions that Hezbollah was tunneling.

The latest tunnel, which was exposed on Sunday, starts in the southern Lebanese village of Ramieh, said Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman, and stretches below the border close to the Israeli community of Zarit.

“The aim of our operation is to deny Hezbollah the opportunity to attack Israel,” Conricus said. “It was supposed to have been the group’s biggest surprise against Israel and one of their biggest secrets. It has now been exposed.”

He said the army analyzed Hezbollah’s attack plan and was then able to locate the tunnels using sophisticated technology and by monitoring changes in the soil and terrain.

Read more:

Israel announces operation to destroy Hezbollah tunnels under its northern border

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news