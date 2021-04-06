President Reuven Rivlin, who met with all of the parties on Monday, said that he does not see any clear candidate with the support needed to lead the coalition building process. He added that there would be “ethical considerations” to guide his decision, a thinly veiled reference to Netanyahu’s ongoing trial.

Hours later, Netanyahu issued a televised public address in which he claimed to be the victim of a state-sponsored “witch hunt,” and accused the courts and legal bodies of staging a “legal coup” to oust a “strong, right wing prime minister” from office.

AD

AD

In the Israeli daily Maariv, Ben Caspit wrote, that the “‘j’accuse’ speech” indicates that “Benjamin Netanyahu has finally lost it.”

Israel’s March 23 election, the fourth to be held in two years, gave Netanyahu’s right-wing, religious bloc 30 seats — the greatest number of all parties, but still far from the necessary majority in the 120-seat parliament.

Likud has scraped together an additional 22 seats from an alliance that includes Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power, a far-right Kahanist party that had previously been banned from the Knesset for anti-Arab racism and incitement. On the other side of the spectrum, Netanyahu is banking on the support of Mansour Abbas, a leader of a small Arab Islamist party, who has so far refused to endorse any side and whom Ben-Gvir has said he would strongly oppose.

AD

AD

Rivlin’s pick will have 28 days to try to cobble together a coalition and can request a two-week extension from the president, who can transfer the task to another party leader if coalition building attempts fail.

If, ultimately, no party is able to form a government, as was the case after both of the parliamentary elections of 2019, the Knesset is dissolved, and yet another round of elections are called, while a caretaker government is put in place to maintain the status quo.

But Netanyahu’s denial of all charges brought against him and his refusal to resign while standing trial has divided the Israeli Right which was once his domain, between those who remain loyal to the prime minister and those who have joined several former Likud defectors, including Gideon Saar of the New Hope Party and Naftali Bennett of the Yamina party, to call for the end to his premiership.

AD

AD

Gayil Talshir, a political scientist from Hebrew University, said that as coalition negotiations continue in the coming weeks, Netanyahu will also need to contend with a weakened base of supporters across the country, only 50 percent of whom came out to vote for him last month.