“It is not an easy decision, on an ethical or moral level … I fear for my country,” said Rivlin, in a lightly veiled reference to the ongoing trial against Netanyahu, in which he is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The announcement comes after inconclusive elections on March 23, the fourth to be held in two years, left none of the leading factions with a clear path to forming a majority coalition within the 120-seat parliament.

AD

AD

Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party won 30 seats — the greatest number of all parties, but still far from the necessary majority in the 120-seat parliament.

His right-wing, religious bloc scraped together an additional 22 seats from an alliance that includes Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power, a far-right Kahanist party that had previously been banned from the Knesset for anti-Arab racism and incitement. On the other side of the spectrum, Netanyahu is also banking on the support of Mansour Abbas, a leader of a small Arab Islamist party, who has so far refused to endorse Netanyahu and whom Ben-Gvir has said he would strongly oppose.

“The president fulfilled his duty and he had no choice, but imposing the mandate on Netanyahu is a shameful disgrace that tarnishes Israel and casts shame on our status as a law-abiding state,” tweeted Yair Lapid, Netanyahu’s main rival.

AD

AD

As his options for cobbling together a coalition have dwindled, and as his trial has trudged on, Netanyahu has taken to the public stage to repeat old claims that he is the victim of a state-sponsored “witch hunt.”

On Monday night, following the first day of the evidentiary phase of his trial, Netanyahu issued a televised public address accusing the courts and legal authorities of staging a “legal coup” to oust a “strong, right wing prime minister” from office.

In the Israeli daily Maariv, Ben Caspit wrote, that the “‘j’accuse’ speech” indicates that “Benjamin Netanyahu has finally lost it.”

Netanyahu will have 28 days to try to cobble together a coalition and can request a two-week extension from the president, who can transfer the task to another party leader if coalition building attempts fail.

AD

AD

If, ultimately, no party is able to form a government, as was the case after both of the parliamentary elections of 2019, the Knesset is dissolved, and yet another round of elections are called, while a caretaker government is put in place to maintain the status quo.

Netanyahu’s denial of all charges brought against him and his refusal to resign while standing trial has divided the Israeli Right which was once his domain, between those who remain loyal to the prime minister and those who have joined prominent Likud defectors, including Gideon Saar of the New Hope Party and Naftali Bennett of the Yamina party, to call for the end to his premiership.

Gayil Talshir, a political scientist from Hebrew University, said that as coalition negotiations continue in the coming weeks, Netanyahu will also need to contend with a weakened base of supporters across the country, only 50 percent of whom came out to vote for him last month.

AD

AD