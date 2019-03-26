Israeli tanks and armored personnel carriers line up March 26, 2019, in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned home from Washington on Tuesday to a torrent of criticism from his rivals that he has acquiesced to Hamas militants as an uneasy calm took hold in southern Israel after a night of airstrikes and rocket fire.

Israeli officials denied that a cease-fire was in place after more than 60 rockets were fired toward Israel over 24 hours, one hitting a home in the town of Sderot and others shot down by the Iron Dome defense system. But officials from Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, and Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant faction in Gaza, said an understanding had been reached.

Netanyahu headed straight to a meeting with Israel’s security chiefs after landing. He cut short his Washington trip, during which he had been scheduled to speak at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee annual policy conference, after the violence broke out Monday morning when a rocket that the Israeli military said was fired by Hamas slammed into a house near Tel Aviv, injuring seven people.

Netanyahu addressed AIPAC upon his arrival in Israel via video linkup from the military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Israeli fighter jets struck several targets in Gaza, including the office of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, a secret headquarters for Hamas military intelligence and a five-story building housing internal security offices. Palestinian militants responded with more rockets.

Now, with two weeks to go until Israelis head to the polls on April 9, Netanyahu must decide whether to confront Hamas further or work at calming tensions. Egyptian mediators have been attempting for months to broker a long-term deal between Israel and Hamas to ease restrictions on Gaza in return for calm.

Last year, the Israeli leader’s decision to reach a cease-fire with Hamas after a similar flare-up almost led to the collapse of his government. Senior ministers in the ruling Likud party interviewed by Israeli media on Tuesday stressed that Monday’s airstrikes were just the start of a bigger military operation and that they were waiting for the prime minister’s return to discuss further options.

Netanyahu faces pressure for tougher action from right-wing parties that he will need to form a coalition government if he wins the election. Some members of his own party also have called for a harsher response.

In an interview with Israel’s Army Radio, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said she was waiting for Netanyahu to decide Israel’s next steps but that she was in favor of targeted assassinations of senior Hamas officials.

Netanyahu’s political rivals said a tougher hand was needed to deal with a situation that regularly sends thousands of Israelis into safe rooms and bomb shelters.

Israelis in major towns and cities in the south were ordered to keep children home from school, and access roads around the Gaza Strip remained closed. Gaza’s border crossings with Israel also were closed Tuesday.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett said he had spent the night in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod and met with children and parents who are “filled with anxiety and who are not able to fall asleep at night or function day to day because of the situation.”

“The army must be given the order to defeat Hamas, to uproot Hamas, to destroy its ability to harm the residents of the south — not to talk about deterrence, but to take Hamas's sword and break it,” he said. “In such a situation, Netanyahu will have our full backing. This is something which must be done, and we have to do it.”

But an escalation is also a risky move for Netanyahu ahead of elections.

Shimrit Meir, an analyst on Arab affairs, said that neither side is interested in a large-scale operation in Gaza and that there seemed to be in place a mechanism for a cease-fire each time there is an outbreak of violence.

“It works every time. Hamas likes to define where to start and where to end. When they’ve had enough, they just call the Egyptians, and the Egyptians do their thing,” she said.

Meir said that this time, however, the situation was more delicate because of the forthcoming elections and because of mass demonstrations planned by Gazans on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the start of the Great March of Return, a protest campaign that has drawn thousands to the border fence with Israel each week.

The protests, during which more than 250 Palestinians have been killed, were initially intended to help win international recognition of the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes, which sit within Israeli territory, and ease restrictions on Gaza.

Meir said that while Hamas is likely to push for a cease-fire now, saying the quiet is holding, Netanyahu will want assurances of a longer-term quiet, including an end to the demonstrations, as part of which incendiary kites and balloons have been launched from Gaza into Israel on an almost daily basis.

Mukhaimer Abu Sa’ada, a professor of political science at al-Azhar University in Gaza, said that although it would be hard for Israel to remain silent in the face of rocket fire on Tel Aviv, he did not believe that the government was interested in a major escalation on the Gaza front.

“The situation will remain as it is, until there is a political progress in any talks between the parties through the Egyptians,” he said.

The violence overshadowed Netanyahu’s Washington trip, during which he had hoped to highlight last week’s U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory considered by much of the international community to be illegally occupied by Israel since the 1967 war.

Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption allegations and could soon be indicted, was hoping that President Trump’s Golan decision would boost his popularity as he battles for reelection in a tightly contested race. He accused mainstream Israeli media of not dedicating enough coverage to what he called a historic achievement for Israel. Trump signed the official proclamation of U.S. recognition on Monday.

“I am returning from a historic visit to Washington, and President Trump’s recognition of our sovereignty over the Golan Heights is something that will be remembered for generations,” Netanyahu said in a statement before leaving Washington.

“It gives one important principle in international life, when you start wars of aggression, you lose territory, do not come and complain about it later,” he said.

Hazem Balousha in Gaza contributed to this report.

