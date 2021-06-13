A scheduled parliamentary vote is expected to give a bare majority to an unlikely coalition of parties from the right, center and left of Israel’s spectrum, including for the first time an independent Arab party. Former defense minister Naftali Bennett, an Orthodox leader of Israel’s religious-nationalist movement, and a former Netanyahu ally, will be the next prime minister.
Bennett will be replaced in the top job after two years by Yair Lapid, a centrist politician and former TV news anchor who clinched the second largest percentage of votes after Netanyahu’s Likud party last March.
Lapid brokered the power-sharing deal among eight parties with little in common other than wanting to end the contentious rule of Netanyahu, who has clung to power in spite of being on trial for corruption and failing to secure a majority after four inconclusive elections in two years.
For the first time in more than a decade, the new government will not include parties representing Israel’s ultra-Orthodox population, potentially endangering their controversial grip on religious and family law and their exemption from compulsory military service.
The power-sharing government marks the end to 12 consecutive years of Netanyahu rule that has seen a flourishing economy and relative quiet on Israel’s periodically explosive fronts from Lebanon to Gaza and no return of a general Intifada among Palestinians of the West Bank. A 12-day air war with Hamas in Gaza last month was thought likely to derail the new coalition, but the parties resumed negotiations almost immediately after a May 21 cease-fire.
But the tenure of Netanyahu, who also served three years in the top job in the 1990s, has also produced unprecedented political tumult that has dragged increasingly disillusioned and exhausted Israelis through an unprecedented cycle of elections, stalemate and acrimony.
Though Netanyahu’s Likud party won the most votes in each round, his usual coalition of ultra-Orthodox and nationalist parties failed to find 61 parliamentary seats needed to form a government. Netanyahu has remained atop of a caretaker government that has been largely paralyzed since the end of 2018. Even a short-lived emergency unity government that formed last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic failed to pass a budget.
As the government remained effectively frozen, Netanyahu was indicted and began a trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust that has further divided an acutely polarized Israel.
Netanyahu’s devoted base of supporters echo his claims that a politically biased deep state has concocted a “witch hunt” against him. On the other side of the divide are those who say his attacks on the judiciary, demonization of opponents and refusal to step aside are corroding institutions and Israel’s rule of law.
Tensions have spiked in the run-up to Sunday’s vote, sparking fears of violence in a country still raw from the 1995 assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by a right-wing extremist.
Netanyahu called the new coalition a “dangerous, left-wing government” and religious-nationalist rabbis called on supporters to “do anything” to prevent it from taking power.
Protesters have demonstrated outside of lawmakers’ homes and death threats spurred police to assign them security details.
Israel’s Shin Bet, the internal security service, issued a rare warning last week that the uptick in incitement could turn lethal.
In the midst surging hostilities, Bennett has said in recent interviews that his government will not institute policy changes on hot-button issues like Israeli settlements in the West Bank or state benefits granted to ultra-Orthodox families.
While expressing hope for some last-minute collapse of the coalition, some Likud lawmakers have gingerly begun to jockey for leadership in a post-Netanyahu party. Health Minister Yuli Edelstien has reportedly begun testing his support and former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat held an event for 5,000 Likud activists last week. Barkat said he is only preparing in case Netanyahu decides to retire, something the 71-year-old has not announced.
Political observers say that Netanyahu’s continued presence as a member of parliament and leader of the opposition could help the new government, given that his bellicose style is the glue that holds their parties together. In any case, Netanyahu’s Likud and his allies will enter the minority as practiced and well-organized opponents of the fledgling government.
“We are going to be the most ferocious opposition that Israel has ever known,” Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar told the daily newspaper Maariv.