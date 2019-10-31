Netanyahu did not elaborate, but the comments come after a U.S. pullback of forces from Syria and a lack of response to an alleged Iranian attack on Saudi oil facilities. In June, President Donald Trump called off a planned attack on Iran in response to the downing of an American drone.
Netanyahu said Israel “will not hesitate to strike harshly at anyone who tries to attack us.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD