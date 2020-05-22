The prime minister was expected to appear personally in Jerusalem District Court for the afternoon hearing, which kicks off what could be a trial of two years or longer.

His lawyers had asked that he be excused from the trial’s mostly procedural opening day on the grounds that his security contingent would not be able to comply with social distancing requirements related to the coronavirus epidemic. In rejecting that request, the three judges overseeing the trial said Israel’s longest-serving premier would be treated like any other defendant.

Israel has navigated high-profile corruption cases before. Most notably, former prime minister Ehud Olmert was convicted in 2014 for taking money from real estate developers when he was mayor of Jerusalem. But Olmert resigned as prime minister before being indicted, as have other top officials who faced accusations of wrongdoing.

Netanyahu’s refusal to step down puts the country in unknown territory, with each of his actions as prime minister likely to weighed in light of his trial.

“The idea of having a sitting prime minister on trial, this one we haven’t seen before,” said Yuval Shany, a law professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the vice president of research at the Israel Democracy Institute. “It’s a very serious situation for the country.”

Netanyahu has condemned the three-year legal process that has led up to his trial as a political “witch hunt” by deep-state functionaries and has even turned his ire on his own attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, whom he appointed.

Through three national election campaigns since early last year, Netanyahu and his Likud party allies waged a blistering campaign attacking investigators and prosecutors, accusing them of bias, hubris and blind hatred of Israel’s longest-serving leader. One Likud minister referred to Mandelblit as “an alleged criminal” in a radio interview just days before the trial.

“The head of the executive [branch] is essentially heading a crusade against the law enforcement branch of the government,” said Shany. “The next target is probably going to be the judges.”

In the months leading up to the trial, the prime minister has unsuccessfully tried to gain a vote of immunity from parliament. After he reached a power-sharing deal last month with his former rival Benny Gantz, opponents tried and failed to have to the High Court of Justice block Netanyahu from heading the government while under indictment.

The start of the trial, which was delayed two months by the novel coronavirus outbreak, comes just a week after Netanyahu was sworn in for his fifth term. He enters the defendant’s dock still in power, but without the near-total command of government he enjoyed for more than a decade. Gantz, who is scheduled to rotate into the premier’s job in 18 months, controls half the cabinet portfolios, including the Justice Ministry, which is in charge of the corruption case.

Many academics and good-government groups, including several that sued to prevent Netanyahu from staying in office during the trial, have decried the rhetorical combat as politically and culturally corrosive. But his supporters say it is the pursuit of charges that is hurting democracy. They point out that their “King Bibi” made a strong showing in the three elections, all of which were held as the media was awash with news of the investigation and indictments.

“We have this exceptional situation where Netanyahu has refused to resign and the electorate and the political system have more or less come to terms with the idea that we are going to have the trial while he is in office,” Shany said.

Netanyahu faces counts of bribery, breach of trust and fraud stemming from alleged misdeeds going back a decade. Here are the cases, by their case numbers in the Israeli court system.

Case 1000 : The first set of charges center on allegations that Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, received gifts of cigars and jewelry worth around $280,000 in exchange for ­political favors. Mandelblit recommended that Netanyahu be charged with fraud and breach of trust. Among the billionaire benefactors who allegedly supplied the Netanyahus with gifts are ­Israeli-born Hollywood-based producer Arnon Milchan, whose film credits include “Fight Club” and “Pretty Woman,” and Australian business executive James Packer, who was briefly engaged to singer Mariah Carey. The case alleges that between 2011 and 2016, Netanyahu lobbied U.S. officials to issue a visa to Milchan on two occasions and also asked the finance minister at the time, Yair Lapid, to extend income tax exemptions to benefit Milchan. (Milchan and Packer have provided testimony in the case and were not charged.)

Case 2000: Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust in this case centering on a deal he allegedly sought with Arnon Mozes, publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper and the Ynet news website. Under the deal, Netanyahu was to advance legislation to weaken one of Mozes’s competitors, the free daily newspaper Israel Hayom, backed by Republican mega-donor and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, in return for favorable coverage. (Mozes has denied wrongdoing.)

Case 4000: This is possibly the most damaging case, with Netanyahu charged with bribery and breach of trust. He is accused of easing business regulations for Shaul Elovitch, majority shareholder of Bezeq, the country’s largest telecommunications company, in exchange for favorable coverage of Netanyahu and his wife on the popular news website Walla, also owned by Elovitch. Elovitch and his wife are also defendants in the case. Israeli police have said they have evidence that from 2014 to 2017, while Netanyahu served as minister of communications as well as prime minister, he intervened with regulators to help Bezeq merge with another large Israeli communications company. In exchange, Elovitch instructed journalists at Walla to provide favorable coverage of the prime minister and his wife, according to the police statement. Journalists, including senior editors from the website, have spoken publicly about being ordered to change headlines and photographs and remove or add content to boost the prime minister’s image. (The Elovitches have denied wrongdoing.)

Three of Netanyahu’s former confidants — Shlomo Filber, former director general of the Communications Ministry; former media adviser Nir Hefetz; and Netanyahu’s former chief of staff Ari Harow — have all become prosecution witnesses and turned over evidence.

The open day of the trial is expected to address mostly technical issues over evidence and a begin to lay out the schedule ahead. Netanyahu will not be required to attend every session.

The cases will be tried together, producing verdicts for each, said Amir Fuchs, a criminal law expert at the Israel Democracy Institute’s Center for Democratic Values and Institutions and a professor at Hadassah Academic College.

Nor will that necessarily conclude the country’s ordeal.