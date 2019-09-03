FILE - In this July 21, 2019 file photo, a speedboat of the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker, the Stena Impero, which was seized by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. The U.S. Navy is trying to put together a new coalition of nations to counter what it sees as a renewed maritime threat from Iran. Meanwhile, Iran finds itself backed into a corner and ready for a possible conflict. It stands poised on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, to further break the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (Hasan Shirvani/Mizan News Agency via AP, File) (Associated Press)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. is trying a new way to protect shipping across the Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran but is finding itself sailing into uncertain waters.

The U.S. Navy is trying to put together a new coalition of nations to counter what it sees as a renewed maritime threat from Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran finds itself backed into a corner and ready for a possible conflict. It stands poised on Friday to further break the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

For decades, the U.S. has considered the waters of the Persian Gulf as critical to its national security. Through the gulf’s narrow mouth, the Strait of Hormuz, 20% of all crude oil sold passes onto the world market. Any disruption there likely will see energy prices spike.

