New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said in a statement it was confident the public health risk from the infection was being well managed.
Authorities said the patient arrived on an Emirates flight that landed in Auckland on Wednesday. They said anybody on the flight who had any concerns should contact health experts.
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the man had tested positive during a trip to Sydney, where she was meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
