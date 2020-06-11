The second detainee, the alleged ringleader, was coordinating the operation from another province, remotely, Khancherli said.
Iranian authorities often confiscate large quantities of narcotics, but the seizure is the biggest morphine bust in months.
Iran is the main route by which drug smugglers ship narcotics from the poppy fields of Afghanistan to Europe. Authorities confiscate hundreds of tons of narcotics — mostly opium — every year.
