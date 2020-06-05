Officials said it was not immediately clear why the vessel, which had a crew of seven, went down.
Pasandeh said Iran was consulting with Iraq to dispatch teams of marine experts to the scene. He said the vessel was loaded with construction materials and ceramics.
Pasandeh said one of the missing crew members is Iranian and one is Indian.
The Iraqi Transport Ministry said Friday the reason for the ship’s sinking was unknown and that four crew members were rescued and one body recovered. The search was ongoing for remaining crew members.
