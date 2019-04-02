This photo released Tuesday, April 2, 2019, by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows pharaonic paintings in the tomb of a noble from the time of one of the earliest pharaonic dynasties, in Saqqara, Giza, Egypt. The Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday that the tomb uncovered in the Saqqara pyramids complex outside Cairo dates to the 5th Dynasty, which ruled the Nile Valley from 2388-2356 B.C. Egypt frequently touts new archaeological finds, hoping to encourage tourism. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP) (Associated Press)

CAIRO — Egypt says archaeologists have found the tomb of a noble from the time of one of the earliest pharaonic dynasties.

The Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday that the tomb uncovered in the Saqqara pyramids complex outside Cairo dates to the 5th Dynasty, which ruled the Nile Valley from 2388-2356 B.C.

Egypt frequently touts new archaeological finds, hoping to encourage tourism.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.