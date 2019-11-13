No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, Wadah Dobish, a spokesman for the government’s forces, says they repelled an attack by Houthi rebel forces south of the key port city of Hodeida on Tuesday. Dobish says four Houthi fighters were killed.

Last week, a Houthi attack in the Red Sea town of Mocha killed eight.

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2014, when the rebels overran the capital Sanaa.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD